Talk will reveal hidden past of one of Kidderminster's historic areas

St George’s Church in Kidderminster – built to mark the Battle of Waterloo but rebuilt after a fire in 1922

The nooks and crannies of The Horsefair will be investigated on a guided walk entitled “Down a Back Lane to a Waterloo Church”, organised by the Heritage Opportunities Group (HOGs).

Nick Hughes, chairman of Kidderminster Civic Society, will lead the tour which focuses on the hidden history of the area, including Leswell Lane and St George’s Church.

Horsefair has a fascinating past as a thriving spinning and cloth weaving community during the 1600s which eventually led to Kidderminster’s world-famous carpet-making industry.

By 1700 there were 400 handlooms in homes all over the town and they became well known for making a black cloth called bombazine which was used mostly for mourning wear and by Roman Catholic priests in Spain.

The guided walk on Saturday September 17 will highlight the weavers’ cottages at 20-22 Horsefair which were saved from the bulldozer in 2017.

They represent the only physical reminder of Kidderminster’s bombazine weaving history after a preservation project saved them and brought them back into modern-day residential use.

Also in focus on the walk will be St George’s Church, one of many ‘Waterloo Churches’ built across the country to commemorate the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

It was consecrated in 1824 and destroyed by fire in 1922 but it was quickly rebuilt and is still a familiar landmark on the Kidderminster skyline.

Those wishing to take part in the heritage walk should meet at the St George’s Club at 11 am. The £5 fee will include refreshments in the church.