Kidderminster hotel gives university students chance to shine in the workplace

Tara Robinson

Students from Birmingham City University’s Business School will work at Brockencote Hall Hotel, which is owned by The Eden Hotel Collection.

Three third-year students from the BA Marketing course have working with Eden’s sales and marketing director Tara Robinson.

Student Mathilda Vassilissin completed her live project on event spaces at Brockencote Hall Hotel, a four-star Victorian country manor house hotel based in Chaddesley Corbett.

Tara said: “We are delighted to be working with Birmingham City University on this exciting new partnership. It has been fantastic to talk to students and provide an insight into the world of marketing as they start their new careers.

"From a personal point of view they have been a joy to work with, and I would like to thank them for delivering projects which will help to inform our future business operations."

Mathilda, who has already landed a job in marketing after graduating, added: “I enjoyed working on the Brockencote Hall project as it enabled me to investigate an industry I hadn't considered before.

"It also allowed me to relate my research to a specific situation for the hotel, giving hands-on experience."

Associate Professor Emma Neale, employability lead at Birmingham City University’s Business School, said: "Working with businesses such as The Eden Hotel Collection is an invaluable experience for our students, which not only helps enhance their skills and their experience by fulfilling projects for organisations, but also generates internships and graduate job opportunities.