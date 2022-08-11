Notification Settings

Preparations underway to combat wildfires in Worcestershire during heatwave

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Wildfire tactical advisors have been deployed in Worcestershire to help firefighters during the heatwave.

The Lickey Hills on fire last month
The Lickey Hills on fire last month

During July's heatwave Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service attended 89 fires in two days and have been preparing for a repeat of those high numbers.

Group Commander Thom Morgan told the Express and Star: "Whilst July 19 and 20 was a busy period, this is something we plan and prepare for and these preparations proved to be very effective.

"All calls on these days were answered in-line with our emergency call handling procedures and all incidents were attended within our attendance times."

"Regarding preparations for the heatwave, we have a full operational response strategically located across Herefordshire and Worcestershire. There are also wildfire plans and wildfire Tactical Advisors in addition to Business Continuity Plans."

He added: "We also proactively send out safety messages via social and local media. We are fully prepared for a busy period leading up to the weekend should we be called upon."

Tackling wildfires requires more resources than house fires with crews also facing problems finding water sources in the countryside compared to the city.

During the last heatwave parts of the Lickey Hills were ablaze and visitors have now been banned from holding outdoor BBQs on the beauty spot.

