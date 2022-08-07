Crowds of people turn out to see vintage vehicles at Severn Valley Railway stations

Rob Wilson, Richard Carroll and Tony Fielding (workers of SVR) with a big red double decker bus.

Around 200 vehicles were exhibited across six stations alongside the The Engine House visitor centre in Highley over both Saturday and Sunday in the bright sunshine.

And it proved to be a hit with people, with the heritage railway marking its biggest pre-booked tickets day of the year for a normal running day – excluding major events.

Kellie Downey, events coordinator for SVR, said it was a "great day" for both the railway and for visitors across the seven sites including Bewdley, Arley, Highley and Hampton Loade stations.

"And we didn't just have cars on display, we had motorcycles, bicycles, and some vintage tractors," she said. "And the cars and motorbikes, and tractors, were from around the 1920s to the 1980s and we had some steam rollers as well along with traction engines – which just looked quite majestic."

Around least eight traction engines and steam rollers, along with several miniature steam engines, took pride of place outside Kidderminster station on Station Drive.

And around nine vintage cars were displayed at the site as well, whist around 20 cars were displayed at the station and in the car park of the Bewdley stop.

Around 19 cars were on display in the yard at Arley station whilst around 13 were showcased at the nearby Arley Arboretum after they offered to house the motors.

Meanwhile around 15 cars were displayed in the yard, at the south end of the signal box, at Highley and another 14 cars displayed at The Engine House visitor centre.

And at the visitor centre, children had the opportunity to build tracks and play with plastic trains courtesy of Time Train UK– with a 25-metre miniature railway available for people to ride on for a small donation, from The Portable Railway Club.