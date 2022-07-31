More than 10,000 people descend on last ever Trimpley Horse Show

Twins Hope and Faith Dalton, aged 8, from Wollaston enjoying the show

The show, near Bewdley, has been running for 20 years but organisers have announced the show today (Sunday) is the last one.

Founder Mike Clarke is now 75-years-old and wants to take a step back from the organising.

His daughter Alison told the Express & Star said: "We have had over 10,000 people come today and the atmosphere has been amazing.

"We have been doing this for 20 years but the time has come to concentrate on other things, so it has been a bitter sweet day knowing it is the last one ever."

She added: "The horses are always the main attraction but this year we have had arts and crafts, food and sheep and cattle on display."

The show has previously appeared on the BBC's Countryfile programme and is one of the biggest horse events in the country.

There was not a show last year due to Covid and visitors this year enjoyed seeing the horses at Holbeache Farm.

Jacqueline Pritchard said: "Congratulations on a great show. The show will be truly missed. All the very best for the future."