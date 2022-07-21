Notification Settings

Youth cricket clubs being held in Kidderminster this summer

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Three weekly cricket camps are being held at Kidderminster Cricket Club during the summer holidays to help keep children away from the streets.

The cricket club in Kidderminster

Youngsters are invited to sign up with Warwickshire-based Complete Cricket for any number of days across the three camps beginning the weeks of July 25, August 1 and August 22.

The professional coaching outfit has already run successful camps at Easter and spring half term at the Chester Road ground, taking advantage of the award-winning outfield and four top-class practice nets.

The camps run from 10am to 3pm, with additional wraparound from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Sarah Beadsworth, KCC junior section chairman, said: “The children have really enjoyed the camps and we’ve a lot of returners.

“The coaches are geared up to take children who have hardball cricket experience and are looking to develop their skills as well as those who have never played before and will play softball cricket with lots of fun drills and games.”

Places can be booked online at completecricket.co.uk

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

