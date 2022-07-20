Staff and pupils mark double retirement at Wyre Forest village school

Sue Darby (centre) with colleagues (from left) Sharon Mason, Charlotte McDonald, Sharon Mills and Zoe Duquette

Key stage one teacher and special educational needs co-ordinator Sue Darby and teaching assistant Jan Sheward leave Wilden All Saints CE Primary School at the end of the summer term.

Mrs Darby, aged 68, whose own children attended the school, has been a teacher since 1975.

Now teaching some of the next generation of her former pupils, she said: “I’ll miss the children and the friendship of the staff. That’s the Wilden way – it’s a truly family school, where everyone knows everyone, and that does make such a difference.”

Mrs Sheward came to the school as a volunteer when her son was a pupil and loved it so much, she became a teaching assistant and lunchtime supervisor, and for many years was a cleaner as well.

The 64-year-old said: “I’ve worked mainly with year five and this year with year six, so they like me will be moving on to a new chapter in their lives this summer. The children are lovely, very well behaved. There is very much a family atmosphere here.”

In retirement, they are both looking forward to holidays and family time and for Mrs Darby the chance to do more gardening and for Mrs Sheward to pursue her crafts hobby.

Charlotte McDonald, head of school, said: “They have shown total dedication to teaching and supporting generations of Wilden children and are hugely supportive staff members who will be missed massively, but we wish them both a long and happy retirement.”