Golf club marks 30 years with new Strike Shack

By John Corser

A golf and country club has celebrated its 30th birthday by making further investments into its facilities.

Kyle Gittins and Carlie Hill at the club
Members and staff at Wharton Park Golf and Country Club in Bewdley have been marking the club’s anniversary and celebrating the progress it has made since it opened in 1992.

The Longbank club has since gone on to bring a wide variety of career opportunities for the local community and provided a range of facilities for members and visitors including a new driving range. It has become one of the area’s most popular wedding, overnight and events venues.

As part of the celebrations the club has also officially opened its new Strike Shack facility, which provides a new outlet for golfers and visitors buy food and drink, or relax next to the course’s first tee. It also allows visitors to have food delivered directly to them in the club’s innovative driving range which features heated bays and ball-tracking Top Tracer technology which provides real-time shot analysis.

General manager Carlie Hill said: “To be marking our 30th birthday is a big moment for everyone involved with the club.

“Wharton Park has become not only a first-class and widely-admired golf course, but over three decades it has become part of the community where people can meet, socialise and relax.

“Our new Strike Shack is the perfect way to mark our latest milestone as it adds another dimension to help attract experienced golfers, beginners and importantly, young people. Our revamped driving range has attracted a huge number of new people to the club which is brilliant as that then allows us to invest further in the course and the clubhouse.

“We have a busy summer ahead and look forward to making the club an even more attractive place to visit in the months and years ahead.”

The club, which employs 60 people and has 479 members, was taken over by current owners the Club Company in 2015.

Wharton Park’s course is built around a 43-acre Royal Forest by course architect Howard Swan and has over four miles of buggy tracks. It hosts regular tournaments as well as society days, competitions for members and junior championships.

Wyre Forest
John Corser

By John Corser

