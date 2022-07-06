Notification Settings

Charity lunch for Cancer Research UK raises £2,400

By Adam Smith

A charity lunch organised by the Wyre Forest committee of Cancer Research UK topped its pre-Covid record-breaking total of £2,400.

Lunch organiser and treasurer David Smith, Dr Kevin Litchfield and chairman Peter Tomlinson

More than 100 guests attended the event at the Hallmark Hotel, Stourport Manor, with guest speaker Dr Kevin Litchfield, originally from Kidderminster.

He currently leads his own laboratory specialising in cancer immunogenomics at University College London’s Cancer Institute, and spoke about the pioneering work.

Wyre Forest Cancer Research UK Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “The world for all of us has changed in the three years since we last held the lunch.”

He added: “We are delighted the event was so well supported and to raise in excess of £2,400 was a fantastic achievement.”

Members of the committee will be collecting donations at this weekend’s Shelsley Walsh Hill Climb.

Their next fundraiser will be a jazz night, with fish and chip supper, at Bewdley’s St George’s Hall on Friday July 29.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

