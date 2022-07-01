Notification Settings

Two robbers wake 80-year-old man in his bed at 2.20am to steal his money

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

An 80-year-old man was awoken in his Bromsgrove home's bedroom by two men in the early hours who then robbed him.

An 80-year-old man was robbed in his bedroom

The disturbing incident happened at 2.20 am today (Friday) but despite smashing the traumatised pensioner's phone he still managed to raise the alarm.

A North Worcestershire Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for help following a robbery in the early hours of this morning in Bromsgrove.

"Police were called just after 2.30am, today, July 1, by an elderly man reporting a robbery. The 80-year-old gentleman awoke to find two men in his bedroom who demanded money.

"They stole money and damaged the elderly man’s phone but thankfully he managed to call the police.

"We believe the men left the property at around 2.20am and we would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Alcester Road, Burcot, Bromsgrove.

"This is a nasty incident and although not injured, it has left the man badly shaken. He is now being cared for by his family."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 00033 of July 1.

