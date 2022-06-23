Village school joins multi-academy trust

SAET chief executive Chris King with Far Forest’s executive headteacher Shelley Reeves-Walters and pupils

Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School, is currently an associate member of the Severn Academies Educational Trust (SAET), and will become a full member in September.

The decision by the West Midlands Schools’ Commissioner was welcomed by school staff and governors as well as trust leaders.

Chair of governors Stacey Carter said: “We are delighted the application has been accepted as this will enable our wonderful school to go from strength to strength, with support from the trust and through collaboration with other member schools.”

Trust chief executive Chris King described the village school as “a most welcomed addition to our family of schools”, which includes a mix of rural, urban and three other church schools.

He added: “Our trust has a vision built around the principles of personal growth, community and excellence for our children and our staff.

“Partnership and collaboration are very important to us as can be seen by the fact we already have an executive headteacher, Shelley Reeves-Walters, steering both Far Forest and Wolverley Sebright Academy.”