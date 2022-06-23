New Bus Task Force set up in Worcestershire to keep viable services

Diamond Bus Services Worcestershire have been beset by problems

This group will be comprised of the County Council, bus operators, passenger groups, and the individual constituency Members of Parliament for Worcestershire.

The Task Force meetings will be an opportunity for all key partners and the County Council to hear about the challenges that are currently being faced by bus users, bus companies and bus employees. The Task Force will travel to each constituency within the county to ensure it is close to the issues in the local areas.

In 2019 Diamond Buses in Redditch and Worcestershire were rated the worst in the country by its own passengers.

The aim of the task force is to provide a platform for new solutions and ideas on how the current issues can be addressed, these can then be shared with the Department for Transport.

Local Councillors will also be invited to the Task Force and residents are being encouraged to have their say by contacting their local councillors or by using passenger forums, who will be represented at the meetings.

Councillor Mike Rouse, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We know how important bus travel is to residents across Worcestershire, especially those who rely on their local services on a regular basis to make appointments, get to and from work or even see their family. Since I have come into my post, this is the number one issue brought to my attention by our residents. As such, I have increased the amount I now travel by bus to try and experience first-hand, the issues our residents raise."

He added: "My ongoing experiences highlight that we need to work alongside our operating partners to work out how we make bus travel sustainable for all involved in this area. I’m hoping the task force will give the opportunity for some much needed discussions to be had and awareness raised of what is an ongoing issue for several local authorities not just us here in Worcestershire."

The task force adds to the work the County Council is doing, to understand and improve bus travel in Worcestershire using a three-phase approach: review, enhance and secure.