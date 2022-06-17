Notification Settings

Children learn importance of maths in the workplace at careers fair

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

More than 400 children learned the importance of maths in the workplace at a careers fair organised by a multi-academy trust in Stourport.

Children at the West Mercia Police stand
A variety of businesses and organisations attended the event at The Civic, bringing maths to life for year 5 and 6 pupils from the Severn Academies Educational Trust’s (SAET) six primary schools.

They included Worcester Library Services, AKW Medicare Ltd, Michael Calleia ice cream vendor, Morgan Advanced Metals, Rail Education, DNA Automotive Solutions, an NHS nurse, a book keeper, Sandwell Steelers American Football and the West Midland Safari Park.

Children were invited to crack codes on the West Mercia Police stand, where they were also shown the importance of gathering statistics, how to work out how many officers were needed to police events and the use of numbers in speeding and testing alcohol levels in drivers.

Guest speaker, SAET trustee and school governor Tim Haywood, told the children how he had gone from being disinterested in maths at the age of 10, to managing companies worth millions of pounds and now running Astley vineyard.

Chris King, trust chief executive, said: "We are very grateful to all those who gave their time and expertise to bring maths to life for our children, who were clearly captivated.

"Thanks also to our maths improvement leaders Toni Branagh-Wall and Laura Graham for organising the fair and to The Civic staff for being so accommodating."

The trust’s primary schools include St Bartholomew’s CE, Wilden All Saints CE, Hartlebury CE, Wolverley Sebright Academy, Far Forest Lea Memorial CE and Stourport Primary Academy.

