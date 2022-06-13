Workshop to help people find information about Worcestershire's previous residents in county archives

The Hive

The workshop will walk people through resources available at The Hive, Worcester, to support research into local history.

Paul Hudson, outreach manager, at Worcestershire County Council said, "Our workshops are very popular and we are pleased to be able to resume them in The Hive, which allows people to get close to the documents, catalogues and other resources. They are a great way of finding out more about the resources here and how they can help you get started or go deeper."

The workshop will focus on finding people in the archives and what sources are available to help you look into individuals, and what catalogues and indexes can be used.

Many people visit looking for specific people, either for personal research or as part of larger community projects, but are not are not sure where to start and this workshop will look at all the different sources which can potentially be used, both those familiar and not so familiar.

Places on the workshop need to be booked in advance and cost £6 and is called Explore Archives, Finding People in the Archives: Thursday, June 23, 10am-12pm