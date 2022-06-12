Trapped horse sedated as fire fighters use saw to release it from van

Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service were called around 4pm today (Sunday) to reports of the animal trapped in a horse van in Harvington.
A vet rushed to the scene to help the fire service animal rescue team attempt to release the horse without causing it any harm.
The fire service tweeted: "Horse Trapped in Horse Van, in Harvington, Wyre Forest Fire Station and Animal Rescue Team from Pershore Fire Service mobilised. Horse sedated for rescue by vet, Animal Rescue Team used saw, small gear and strops to release horse and was left in care of owner and vet."