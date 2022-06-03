Notification Settings

Visiting Europeans enjoy slice of village life in the Wyre Forest

By Adam SmithWyre Forest

European visitors joined in with the flag waving at a jubilee jamboree as a Wyre Forest village school celebrated the Queen’s 70th year as monarch.

Visiting Europeans enjoying the festivities

A group of 24 10 and 11-year-olds from Denmark, Spain, Estonia and Latvia spent four days at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary School as part of an Erasmus project exchange.

They joined in lessons and topic work focusing on healthy minds and bodies, enjoyed a trip to the West Midland Safari Park and a hike in the Wyre Forest.

With the school grounds decked out in red, white and blue bunting, their jamboree provided a fun-packed finale to their visit, with sideshows, ice creams, cake stall and bouncy castle.

Shelley Reeves-Walters said: “It’s been a wonderful trip. They have fully taken part in our lessons and topics, had a great taste of British culture, especially with the jubilee celebrations, and made lots of friends.

“The children have stayed at the Premier Inn in Kidderminster and I must thank MHS Travel for organising their transport – they’ve been amazing.”

A group of six Far Forest pupils are looking forward to a reciprocal visit to Spain in November as part of the project.

