Children plant orchard pathway for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Children planting trees

Two apple trees and two pear trees were donated to Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary School by the Tree Council as part of the nationwide celebrations.

Hayley Tarbet, from the school’s PTA which organised the planting, said: “It will be great for future pupils to be able to taste the fruit grown along their very own orchard path.”

Head of school Mokshuda Begum added: “It’s a great opportunity for our pupils to get involved with planting new trees on our school grounds.