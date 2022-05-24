Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children plant orchard pathway for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Youngsters at a Wyre Forest village school have planted an orchard pathway providing fruit for generations to come to mark the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee.

Children planting trees
Children planting trees

Two apple trees and two pear trees were donated to Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary School by the Tree Council as part of the nationwide celebrations.

Hayley Tarbet, from the school’s PTA which organised the planting, said: “It will be great for future pupils to be able to taste the fruit grown along their very own orchard path.”

Head of school Mokshuda Begum added: “It’s a great opportunity for our pupils to get involved with planting new trees on our school grounds.

“The children are pleased to not only provide a home for many animals but also to play a part in doing their bit for the environment and combatting climate change.”

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News