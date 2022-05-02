Archives service reaches milestone celebration

Worcestershire Archives

Worcestershire’s Archive & Archaeology service is celebrating the milestone.

The team has been collecting and preserving items including Shakespeare’s marriage bond, former Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin’s personal archive, a letter from the Titanic and more recently a mummified bird.

Worcestershire County Council's senior archivist Maggie Tohill said: “We are really proud of our awarding winning archives service and we are thrilled to be marking a such a significant milestone this year.

“So much hard work and dedication has gone into preserving historically important documents and items, over the last 75 years, and I would like to thank all the staff that have had a hand in caring for the past for the benefit of present and future generations.”

The archive service was launched in 1947 as a records collection for the documents used by the county council, but also contained more specialist collections and it later expanded to include diocesan records.

The service is currently based at The Hive, in Sawmill Close, in Worcester, and was opened in 2012.

There are plans to expand the collections to include documents and items from more diverse communities, as well as focusing on archiving digital records so that future generations can access them.

A special anniversary display will be on display on the second floor of The Hive on April 27.