Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children enjoyed Easter wonderland trail in Kidderminster Town Centre

By Nathan RoweWyre ForestPublished:

Children enjoyed an exciting Easter in Kidderminster Town Centre thanks to a wonderland trail.

Easter event in Kidderminster Town Centre
Easter event in Kidderminster Town Centre

The trail was set up by Kidderminster Business Improvement District and was free to take part in up until April 23.

Children and families were encouraged to follow the clues on the trail map and spot objects in shop windows, all located in pedestrianised areas within the town centre.

There was also a Mad Hatters Tea Party which was held at the Exchange Café in Kidderminster Town Hall.

The café was decorated in a ‘Wonderland’ theme with everything from giant mushrooms to mini chicks and bunnies on tables.

Children enjoyed having their faces painted and then taking part in the Easter crafts session, making chicks and pocket watches.

Alex Powell, Kidderminster Bid manager, said: "It was lovely to see so many smiles on children’s faces during the Easter Holidays.

"We are now looking forward to a great spring and summer in Kidderminster Town Centre with plenty for everyone to do."

Kidderminster BID are planning another great Kiddy Proud in the town centre on Saturday July 23 which will feature everything from music, dance and food.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News