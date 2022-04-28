Children enjoyed Easter wonderland trail in Kidderminster Town Centre

Easter event in Kidderminster Town Centre

The trail was set up by Kidderminster Business Improvement District and was free to take part in up until April 23.

Children and families were encouraged to follow the clues on the trail map and spot objects in shop windows, all located in pedestrianised areas within the town centre.

There was also a Mad Hatters Tea Party which was held at the Exchange Café in Kidderminster Town Hall.

The café was decorated in a ‘Wonderland’ theme with everything from giant mushrooms to mini chicks and bunnies on tables.

Children enjoyed having their faces painted and then taking part in the Easter crafts session, making chicks and pocket watches.

Alex Powell, Kidderminster Bid manager, said: "It was lovely to see so many smiles on children’s faces during the Easter Holidays.

"We are now looking forward to a great spring and summer in Kidderminster Town Centre with plenty for everyone to do."