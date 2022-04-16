Bewdley school photographers show talent in competition

Keith Simmons, Ben Beacham and Tilly Marshall receiving their awards

There were a total of 202 entries for The Bewdley School photographic competition with 180 alone for the intermediate group and 22 for the senior competition but due to the Covid-19 pandemic judging took place via a Zoom meeting .

The panel of judges included Terry Livesey , a school governor and director of DT Studios, Rotarian Bob Hill, Jacqui Lord, head of Art and Textiles and photographer Colin Hill.

They selected a long shortlist which was gradually narrowed down to three senior and six intermediate entrants.

After much deliberation winners were selected but because of the high standard involved the judges decided not to award second and third prizes but to have runners-up.

Five runners-up prizes were awarded in the intermediate group because of the high standard of the submitted photographs.,

This year it was decided that there could be a presentation event but only attended on a limited basis .

The shortlisted pupils were invited to the Art Department for the presentation and the winner for the senior section was Ben Beachem and Tilly Marshall for the intermediate category.

Prizes and certificates were presented by Keith Simmons , the junior vice-president who was officiating at his first Rotary event .

Winners won a book on photography, the history of art and techniques and £40 in gift tokens.

Runners-up were presented with £20 gift tokens.