Stourport couple set to host seven hour charity concert to help Ukraine

From left to right: Caroline Caldwell, Civic Manager; Steve Low and Ella Low, organisers; and Jessica Dillistone, volunteer

Ella and Steve Low are hosting the Ukrainian Refugees Benefit Concert on April 9, from 3pm to 10pm, at the Stourport Civic.

Local musicians are taking to the stage and those who have already pledged their support for free are headliners Cantaloop, Cover Charge, Alopecia Trio, Dave Small (formerly of Arcadia Roots), Black Stone, Vanilla Pods, Rosie Kirby and Steve's own band, Badge.

Originally from Romania, which borders Ukraine, Ella immediately knew she had to do something when she saw her neighbours' desperate plight.

Steve Low, Ella’s husband, said: “As soon as Ella saw the distress of Ukraine people, she was compelled to take action.

"Her initial reaction was to go to fight, but we talked about how we could make more of an impact right here on our doorstep, and we made a plan to get our concert off the ground with the support of the wonderful Wyre Forest community.

"Special thanks to Peter Barnett and Wyred music in Stourport who were instrumental in securing many of the bands and who are also providing all the amps, drum kit and sound system.”

The couple's chosen charities are Metropolis Foundation and Adra Association, which offer shelter, food and medicine to aid refugees, as well as send convoys into the affected areas of Ukraine, bringing women and children across the border safely.

Ella said: “Our target is to raise a minimum of £2,000, so we are inviting everyone from our community to come and enjoy our fabulous event whilst supporting some of the most vulnerable women and children in the world right now.

"We are overwhelmed by the prizes donated for our raffle and tombola. People are so generous.

"More and more people are coming forward each day with prizes including gift vouchers from generous local businesses including a £100 food voucher from Mimi's Bistro, a £50 drinks voucher from Worley's Hope and Anchor, Orchid Spa, Stef's Pizza and Grill, and the Black Star.

"Amazing gifts have also been donated by Mooch, A Touch of Class and Severn Stitches, as well as other gorgeous items donated by so many kind-hearted individuals, including a chocolate hamper.”

The bar will be open, and food will be available to purchase from Bridge Cafe Mega Burgers and Peaky Grinders Coffee.

Tracy's Bakes and Cakes is donating specially made cupcakes to be sold during the event to add to the fundraiser.

All proceeds from ticket sales, a guitar auction as well as a raffle and tombola will be split between the two charities.

The event is being supported by Stourport Civic, which has also been collecting items of good quality clothing for Ukraine.

There will be a sale at the venue on April 1-9, from 10am to 2pm each day, with all funds being added to the concert’s grand total.

Tickets are priced £12 in advance, or £15 on the door.

Book online at ticketsource.co.uk/thecivic or contact the Civic on 01299 823339.