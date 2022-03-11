Stourport High School preparing for first live performance since 2019

Stourport High’s Matilda cast with Maddie Jarvis, Nathanael Saleh, Emily Hanmer, Izzy Brooks, and Katie Webber

Students were devastated when the first Covid lockdown forced the cancellation of their National Theatre Connections production in March 2020.

Lily Crumpton, head of performing arts, said everyone was “over the moon” to be back rehearsing for a stage show.

She said: “We are so excited to finally be able to showcase our wonderfully talented students after waiting such a long time.

“Our students were devastated when we had to cancel the show in 2020 so close to the performance dates.”

The production, on Wednesday, March 30 and Thursday, March 31 will feature a double cast, with year seven Imogen Maybury and year 10 Daisy Field both taking the title role, plus year seven Emily Hanmer as Amanda Thripp.

The cast also includes head girl Katie Webber and GCSE drama student, Maddie Jarvis, both year 11, as Miss Honey, Nathanael Saleh, who has also appeared in TV’s Games of Thrones and is studying dance and drama at Stourport High, has been cast as Agatha Trunchbull along with school president Izzy Brooks from year 13.

Former GCSE drama student Matthew Burford, who now studies at Stage and Screen, is returning to support backstage.