The moment a barn at Kingsnordley exploded during a fire

The blaze broke out in a barn at Kingsnordley, between Bridgnorth and Stourbridge, at around 11.53am on Friday.

Photos and video from the scene show huge flames and thick black smoke coming from the barn, before an explosion sends a fireball into the air. The bang was heard several miles away, with reports of it being heard in Bridgnorth.

There has been a major emergency response to the fire, with an air ambulance sent to the scene and one man taken to hospital with "potentially serious" injuries after suffering burns.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled five fire engines and four special equipment appliances to the area shortly before midday. They are also being supported by crews from West Midlands, Staffordshire and Hereford and Worcester fire services.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "At 11.53, SFRS received a call that a farm building was on fire. Officers are still there and dealing with the incident at the moment, along with police and ambulance."

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to the fire on Kingsnordley Farm Junction and sent a one ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham and a Community First Responder (CFR)

A spokeswoman said: "Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.”

The blaze has closed multiple roads in the area, including the A442 - which runs between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster and the A458 - from Bridgnorth to Stourbridge - in and around Quatt and Wooton.

Police are advising motorists to find alternative routes.