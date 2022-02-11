Pupils get a taste of jobs market with careers fair

All year groups at the Severn Academies Educational Trust school visited dozens of stands representing a variety of businesses, universities, colleges and West Mercia Police, on Wednesday (February 9).
Jane Millington, assistant principal and head of the school’s VIth Form College, said: "It was great to see our LQ Arena packed with stands and students for the first time in three years.
"All our students attended as we believe it’s important for even our year sevens to get an idea of the numerous opportunities open to them, careers they can aspire to and pathways to make their dreams come true."