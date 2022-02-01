Cycling teachers prepare to raise cash for children's residential getaway

The team of eight are in training for a 170-mile two-day round trip between the school and Jamie’s Farm residential centre in Bath over a weekend in May.
They hope to raise £1,500 to send 10 students to the specialist centre for a therapeutic week-long stay, taking part in team building challenges designed to enhance their life skills.
Principal Matthew Carpenter said: "The pandemic has been a challenging time for our students and we know they will benefit from the experience at the centre, so any donations will be very gratefully received.”
To sponsor them, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/baxter-college-bike-ridingfundraiser-2022