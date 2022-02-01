Cycling teachers prepare to raise cash for children's residential getaway

Raring to go! The Baxter College cyclists

The team of eight are in training for a 170-mile two-day round trip between the school and Jamie’s Farm residential centre in Bath over a weekend in May.

They hope to raise £1,500 to send 10 students to the specialist centre for a therapeutic week-long stay, taking part in team building challenges designed to enhance their life skills.

Principal Matthew Carpenter said: "The pandemic has been a challenging time for our students and we know they will benefit from the experience at the centre, so any donations will be very gratefully received.”