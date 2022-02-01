Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cycling teachers prepare to raise cash for children's residential getaway

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Big-hearted teachers at Kidderminster’s Baxter College are gearing up for a mammoth cycle ride to raise money to help their students.

Raring to go! The Baxter College cyclists
Raring to go! The Baxter College cyclists

The team of eight are in training for a 170-mile two-day round trip between the school and Jamie’s Farm residential centre in Bath over a weekend in May.

They hope to raise £1,500 to send 10 students to the specialist centre for a therapeutic week-long stay, taking part in team building challenges designed to enhance their life skills.

Principal Matthew Carpenter said: "The pandemic has been a challenging time for our students and we know they will benefit from the experience at the centre, so any donations will be very gratefully received.”

To sponsor them, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/baxter-college-bike-ridingfundraiser-2022

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News