Garden waste service restarts in Wyre Forest

Wyre Forest District Council building in Kidderminster

The Depot’s fortnightly kerbside collections offer a simple way of disposing of garden waste.

To celebrate Kidderminster Harriers FC reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, The Depot has given the collection service joining fee the red card.

From today, until midnight on February 7 new customers can save £20, as there is no joining fee.

It means they will pay just £52 for a 240L bin or £36 for a 140L bin for the year.

From February 8 to midnight on February 27, the offer will be 50 per cent off the joining fee. New customers will pay a £10 one off joining fee plus £52 for a 240L bin or £36 for a 140L bin for the year.

Collections will restart from February 28 if a customer’s brown bin is emptied the same week as their recycling bin.

For customers whose brown bin is emptied the same week as their rubbish bin, collections will restart week commencing March 7.

Collection day information will be made available on the council’s online bin day checker before the service begins at forms.wyreforestdc.gov.uk/bindays

Councillor John Thomas, cabinet member for operational services at Wyre Forest District Council, said: “Our garden waste service is very popular with residents, it saves time, money and the inconvenience of taking your garden waste to the tip.

“You will also have peace of mind knowing all the garden waste we collect is turned into compost. All income generated from the service goes back into frontline council services to benefit all who live, work and visit Wyre Forest.

“I would also like to wish the Harriers good luck in their upcoming fourth round FA Cup tie against West Ham United. Everyone at Wyre Forest District Council is fully behind you.”