Hat-trick of deals with local businesses help boy's football team to success

By Adam Smith

A group of businesses have pledged their support for grassroots football by backing a Wyre Forest-based youth football team.

Kidderminster Athletic Hawks
Kidderminster Athletic Hawks under 12s, who play in the Midlands Junior Premier League (MJPL), has welcomed three new sponsors.

Severn Mortgage Solutions is its new home and away kit sponsor, and Hartlebury-based wireless telecommunications network specialist ARCC Communications, part of Circet UK, are the team’s new tracksuit sponsors. Wolverhampton’s Universal Trade Windows Ltd complete the trio after agreeing to sponsor the boys’ rain jackets.

Manager Jon Maskell said: "The boys have had a hugely successful season so far in a tough league and we are delighted with their progress.

"We took a step-up last year to play in the MJPL and this means we need to look our best when playing home and away. Having new match kits, tracksuits and rain jackets is a massive boost for the boys and helps us keep to the high standards we set for ourselves."

He added: "I’d like to thank all of the new sponsors for their backing as it’s something youth football really relies on. It’s been a difficult few years because of the pandemic for all grassroots football, but we look forward to the new year and continuing to shine in a very competitive regional league."

The 15-strong squad has enjoyed a successful season so far in the MJPL, and with a cup competition due to kick-off in January.

The Hawks play their home games at Habberley in Kidderminster, with away fixtures across the Black Country, Warwickshire, Staffordshire and Northamptonshire.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

