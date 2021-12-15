Pupils enter the Christmas spirit by preparing hampers for the elderly

Year eight Baxter College pupils preparing hampers

Baxter College students donated more than 1,600 treats and essentials to make up 50 boxes for families connected to the Kidderminster school’s community. Several other boxes of goodies are being donated to the town’s Food Bank.

Students at Stourport High School helped deliver 91 hampers to bring some festive joy to elderly and vulnerable residents.

Baxter College’s head of house Amie Kidd said: "We have been deluged with donations for our annual appeal. I think with all the struggles of the pandemic people are even more willing to give."