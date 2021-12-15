Notification Settings

Pupils enter the Christmas spirit by preparing hampers for the elderly

By Adam Smith

Kind-hearted students at two Wyre Forest schools have been in festive mood collecting items for Christmas hampers, bringing seasonal cheer to the elderly and families in need.

Year eight Baxter College pupils preparing hampers
Baxter College students donated more than 1,600 treats and essentials to make up 50 boxes for families connected to the Kidderminster school’s community. Several other boxes of goodies are being donated to the town’s Food Bank.

Students at Stourport High School helped deliver 91 hampers to bring some festive joy to elderly and vulnerable residents.

Baxter College’s head of house Amie Kidd said: "We have been deluged with donations for our annual appeal. I think with all the struggles of the pandemic people are even more willing to give."

The schools are part of the Severn Academies Educational Trust and chief executive Chris King added: "Our two secondary schools are at the heart of their communities and I’m delighted that our students and staff have again supported those in need."

