Pensioner remains in hospital after being run over by "drug driver"

The incident happened around 5:20pm, on Wednesday, December 8 on Stourport Road, Stourport between the Mitre Oak & Crown Lane.
North Worcestershire Police confirmed the man in his 70s is still in hospital due to his injuries.
The NWorcsCops Twitter account said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Wednesday, December 8 between a pedestrian and a grey Vauxhall Corsa.
"A man in his 70s was rushed to hospital where he currently remains. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for drug driving."
Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 01527 583763 quoting incident 435 of December 8.