Pensioner remains in hospital after being run over by "drug driver"

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

The incident happened around 5:20pm, on Wednesday, December 8 on Stourport Road, Stourport between the Mitre Oak & Crown Lane.

North Worcestershire Police confirmed the man in his 70s is still in hospital due to his injuries.

The NWorcsCops Twitter account said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Wednesday, December 8 between a pedestrian and a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

"A man in his 70s was rushed to hospital where he currently remains. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for drug driving."