Pensioner remains in hospital after being run over by "drug driver"

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

A pensioner was rushed to hospital after being rundown by a car driven by a suspected drug driver.

The incident happened around 5:20pm, on Wednesday, December 8 on Stourport Road, Stourport between the Mitre Oak & Crown Lane.

North Worcestershire Police confirmed the man in his 70s is still in hospital due to his injuries.

The NWorcsCops Twitter account said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a collision on Wednesday, December 8 between a pedestrian and a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

"A man in his 70s was rushed to hospital where he currently remains. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for drug driving."

Anyone with information is asked to call officers on 01527 583763 quoting incident 435 of December 8.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

