Stourport pupils given signed artwork by acclaimed artist after competition entry

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

A poignant First World War project by children at a Stourport school has won them an original signed illustration by acclaimed artist Martin Impey.

The work by key stage two pupils at Stourport Primary Academy culminated in the unveiling of a war memorial in the entrance hall last month, listing the names of 153 servicemen from the town who gave their lives in the two world wars and the Falklands War.

The award-winning illustrator of books including Where the Poppies Now Grow, Flo of the Somme and The Christmas Truce, invited teachers, via Twitter, to explain why their schools deserved to win the illustration of a First World War soldier.

Assistant headteacher Alison Maybury, who led the project looking at how the war affected ordinary people, was “thrilled” to win the contest.

She said: "It is a beautiful work of art and, when framed, will have pride of place alongside our memorial board. He also sent a handwritten note saying he’d like to visit us once Covid has passed.

"We very much hope that can be arranged."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

