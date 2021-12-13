Notification Settings

Kidderminster hotel pledges Christmas hampers to foodbank

By Adam SmithPublished:

A Kidderminster hotel is helping individuals and families in crisis this Christmas by donating hampers to Kidderminster Foodbank.

Brockencote Hall Hotel

Brockencote Hall Hotel, in Chaddesley Corbett, will donate 21 hampers to the Foodbank in time for Christmas, one for every bedroom sold at the hotel over the festive period.

Hampers will be filled with essentials such as milk, toiletries and children’s food, while they will also include festive treats including mince pies made by the hotel’s chefs.

Brockencote Hall Hotel Craig Routledge said: "We support a local charity every year and as a hospitality industry, with everything going on this year, we wanted to do our bit to help the Foodbank.

"The pandemic and campaigning from footballer Marcus Rashford really brought food poverty to the fore this year and in Kidderminster demand for services continues to grow."

He added: "The items the Foodbank needs are very simple things like milk, tea and sugar, which is heart-breaking. Nobody in our community should face having to go hungry.

"We hope our hampers will support the team at the Foodbank and the incredible work they do within our community."

Staff at the 21-bed Brockencote Hall Hotel, which is part of the Eden Hotel Collection, will piece together the hampers over the coming weeks.

The hampers will then be delivered to the Foodbank at its new premises on Blackwell Street before Christmas.

A spokesperson from the project management team at Kidderminster Foodbank said: "Our services have fed almost 4,500 people this year alone, including those affected by the pandemic.

"Demand continues to grow so we are extremely grateful for the support from the local community, including these hampers from Brockencote Hall Hotel."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

