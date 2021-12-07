Aftermath of giant fire still taking toll on Kidderminster

The fire could be seen seven miles away

Firefighters are still at the MCD Carpets warehouse and high winds have caused more problems today with flying debris being reported.

Roads around the Hoo Farm Industrial Estate remained closed until 1pm and five schools were forced to close today.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown and carpet company MCD's website has yet to be updated with news concerning the company's plight after the fire which began yesterday morning.

Fire chief Jon Pryce said: "Due to strong winds Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service are now focussed on making the scene safe from flying debris and removing the collapsed roof to access the remaining fire.

"You may still see a smoke for a few days but be assured we are actively working on scene, slight delay though due to weather!"

Area commander John Butlin said a "large presence" of firefighters had been at the site overnight to prevent the fire spreading.

Eight fire engines and 40 firefighters were at the scene this morning which were reduced to ten this afternoon.

Foley Park Community Primary School is closed as the school site is affected by smoke, St John’s CE Primary School closed as its in line with smoke from the fire means all doors and windows need to be closed which breaches Covid safety measures.

St Oswald’s CE Primary School, Sutton Park Community Primary School and Wilden All Saints' CE Primary School also closed due to the smoke.

The Fire Service also advised Kidderminster College to remain closed today including Market Street, the Vocational Skills Centre and CoSe.

At its height 100 firefighters were tackling the blaze including several crews from West Midlands Fire Service.

Stourbridge Fire Station tweeted: "Crews from Stourbridge , Brierley Hill , Haden Cross and Woodgate valley provided assistance to our Colleagues in HWFRS to deal with this very challenging incident."