New war memorial unveiled at Stourport school

Year six pupils Lily-Rose Browning and William Preece unveil the War Memorial with Marcus Hayes

The memorial board at Stourport Primary Academy honours the town’s 153 servicemen who died in the two world wars and the more recent Falklands War.

Year six were joined by guests Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier and the Mayor and Mayoress of Stourport, Danny and Mary Russell.

Marcus Hayes MBE, a former pupil of the school, who suggested the children embark on a project about the First World War and its effects on their town, also attended.

Stourport Primary Academy headteacher Jacqui Elwis said: "The unveiling ceremony was incredibly poignant and we are indebted to Marcus for his enthusiasm and support throughout the project, including a £2,000 donation for books for our library from the Marcus Hayes Charitable Trust.

"The project has brought to life the impact of the wars on ordinary people, why it is so important their sacrifice is never forgotten and that how we live our lives honours their memory.”

Children also studied The Last Post by children’s writer Keith Campion and wrote letters as if they were soldiers writing to their loved ones, created artwork, fact files and wrote poems.