Jim's birthday walk raises more than £2,000 for Kidderminster Hospital

Friends chairman Peter Picken, administrator Natalie Mason and Jim Lawsonbefore the Jimathon walk.

Jim Lawson originally hoped to collect £500 from his Jimathon sponsored event which saw him cover the marathon distance of 13.1 miles on a route around Blakebrook, Franche and Marlpool.

But he was overwhelmed by the support of friends, family and businesses and ended up passing the £2,000 mark.

An online Go Fund Me page raised several hundred pounds and more cash came in from sponsors, donations and other walkers who joined him on the day.

The money will be used by Kidderminster Hospital League of Friends to help maintain and extend health services for the town.

The retired steel salesman said: “The Friends do great work supporting our hospital and this benefits all of us in Wyre Forest.

“But their revenue stream was severely reduced by Covid-19 so I thought it would be good to mark my 70th birthday by trying to raise some money for them.

“I thought we could manage to get up to £500, but the support I received was amazing and it is wonderful to have reached £2,000.”

He added: “I am particularly grateful to Kidderminster Carolians Rugby Club for agreeing to be our base on the day of the walk and the Baan Thai Restaurant as my main sponsor.