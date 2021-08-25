Fundraiser to walk 13 miles for Kidderminster Hospital League of Friends

Jim Lawson with his pet dog Lacey

Jim Lawson is hoping to raise a substantial sum for the Kidderminster Hospital League of Friends with his Jimathon event in September.

He is appealing to other walkers to join him on a circuit starting from Kidderminster Carolians Rugby Club’s Marlpool HQ to celebrate his 70th birthday.

He intends to cover the half-marathon distance of 13.1 miles by completing four laps of the course.

He wants others – with or without their pooches - to sign up for as many sponsored laps as they can manage to help boost the League of Friends, which provides equipment to maintain and extend services at Kidderminster Hospital.

He said: “Like many people during this pandemic I dedicated more time to walking the dog and managed 10,000 steps every day.

“My little border terrier Lacey and I have been regulars in the Blakebrook, Franche and Marlpool area and I thought a fund-raising walk to mark my landmark birthday this summer would be a great way to raise some money for the Friends.”

The retired steel salesman, who spent 50 years in the industry, worked as a volunteer in the Friends charity shop in Kidderminster’s Swan Centre after his retirement.

He said: “They do a tremendous job providing new equipment for our hospital and their efforts benefit every one of us in Wyre Forest.

“Sadly their popular shop had to close because all charities are struggling for volunteers, but I am hoping we can raise a good sum from our walk to help them continue supporting our hospital.”

The 3.4-mile circuit takes in Marlpool, Franche and Blakebrook and those wishing to join Jim for the walk on Sunday, September 26 can obtain further details and sponsorship forms by calling the League of Friends office on 01562 67653.