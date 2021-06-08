Christies Care has arrived in Wolverhampton. Left to right, Vanessa Firth (Deputy Manager), Dr Rejith Rag and Amanda Keeler (Register Manager)

Father-of-one Mr Regith Rag studied in India, Spain and Glasgow and has worked in Truro Hospital and continues to work at Kidderminster Hospital.

Now the 44-year-old consultant has set up a team of about 10 staff for the business he now owns, called Christies Care, which is based at Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club in Newbridge Crescent..

His aim is to provide specialist care for people with various health conditions such as dementia, mental health issues, physical disability and sensory impairment.

Services include anything from people popping in for a chat to 24-hour live-in care.

Mr Rag's team includes registered manager Amanda Keeler, aged 50, from Rugeley, who has a background with the probation service in County Durham and working with young offenders.

The mother-of-three has also spent many years caring for people including as deputy manager of a care home.

Deputy manager Venessa Firth, aged 39, from Oldbury, also has an extensive background in care from when she was 14-years-old.

She said: "The franchise was opened in February and we already have a strong client base and will continue recruiting staff as the business grows.

"We aim to provide outstanding care and Mr Rag felt there was an urgent need for domiciliary care services in the area.

"People can refer themselves for help or be referred by outside bodies such as doctors, social services, their local council and other organisations.

"The care we offer can range from a one to two hour visit to 24-hour live-in care.

"Some people might only require a social call or befriending visit while others might need help around the home.