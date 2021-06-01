Two people seriously injured in collision with tree

The crash happened on Lower Lickhill Street in Stourport in the early hours of Sunday, May 30 (Image by Google Street Map)

The crash occurred in Stourport on Sunday. A car crashed into a tree on Lower Lickhill Road around 4am.

Fire crews from Hereford and Worcester fire service helped to extricate one person from the car, with treatment provided by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The road was closed by West Mercia Police as fire and ambulance crews worked, with one person taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire Service: "We were called to reports of a car crashing into a tree at 4.10am on Sunday, May 30.

"An appliance was sent from Wyre Forest Fire Station to the scene and helped to extricate one person from the vehicle.

"Both occupants were transported to hospital after treatment from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"The road remained closed as impassable, with control handed over to West Mercia Police."

'Critical'

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.06am on Sunday to Lower Lickhill Road, Stourport on Severn to reports of an RTC involving a car and a tree.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended.

"On arrival crews found two occupants of the car requiring treatment.

"One man was in a critical condition and received advanced life support on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

"His condition at the time of handover was described as critical.

"The second occupant, a man, suffered serious injuries and was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed to the same hospital for further emergency care."