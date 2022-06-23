International bhangra star returns to primary school to inspire Whitmore Reans children

Sohan Kailey with pupils, at his former school West Park Primary

Sohan Kailey wowed the children at West Park Primary School, Whitmore Reans, with his colourful costumes and dancing whilst delivering an anti-bullying message.

He said: "I wanted to spread the joy of bhangra dancing with all the children and teachers 35 years ago after leaving as a pupil.

"A lot has changed and I was really impressed with the new development and the school values of respect, aspiration, resilience and integrity. The children showed all these aspects and more whilst learning bhangra dancing."

Sohan, who has performed across the world including New York and the Far East, first got his love for bhangra at primary school when the Hasda Punjab Dancers visited.

He said: "It was at West Park Primary School where I loved being on stage and performing in the school bhangra dance team. We used to dance in the playground and in the hall and then we started to get requests to perform at other schools for special celebrations.

"So going back was going full circle right to the beginning of my performing arts journey. I feel on a real high and the buzz is amazing."

Sohan delivered bhangra dance workshops linked in with citizenship, history, geography, music and a great way for the children to learn and understand about the diverse world around them."

He added: "The workshops were are a great way leading to sports day and helping to promote children's health and wellbeing."

West Park Primary School tweeted pictures of Sohan's visit saying: "A huge thank you to former pupil Sohan Kailey for dance workshops across the school, the pupils loved it."