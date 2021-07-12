Wolverhampton community space celebrating £301,000 Lottery grant

Gatis Community Space will be working to bring more community activities to its open space in Whitmore Reans in Wolverhampton

Gatis Community Space has been awarded the money from the National Lottery Community Fund to deliver a varied programme of support and activities to the community in Whitmore Reans.

It will be used for three key impact areas of focus and is designed to be an experiment in working with community members in new and engaging ways.

The areas of focus are individual impact, such as reducing isolation and improving skills; community impact, which includes more access to green space; and organisational impact, which includes more groups and volunteering opportunities.

The centre will be launching a number of initiatives over the coming months, starting with a relaunch of its food waste project and a call-out to local self-employed individuals and small businesses interested in working with the centre.

Director Maria Billington said: "We are absolutely delighted to have Big Lottery supporting us.

"This grant has come at just the right time as we have survived the pandemic chaos and are now ready to grow our team and reach out to our community.

"Our aim has always been focussed on supporting people in our community to come together, share their stories and skills, have their voices heard and explore their own potential for a better future.

"We are excited about what the next three years will bring and how our Gatis family will grow."

Other initiatives will focus on improving the centre's volunteering programme to open up opportunity for local residents to explore their own potential and to help shape the future of the centre and the activities held there.

Project facilitator Maxine Grainger said: "Wellbeing is at the heart of the volunteer experience.

"At Gatis Community Space, we will support residents to meet new people and make connections with like-minded people.

"It is good for your overall wellbeing, while giving something back to your community.

"We will provide training and workshops that will support development and focus on the individuals gifts and talents."