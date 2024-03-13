The detailed design options will be available to view and comment on at Wednesfield Market – at a stall outside Heron Foods – on March 19, between 10am and 3pm.

They will remain on display at Wednesfield Library for the duration of the six-week consultation.

People can also have their say online at consultation.wolverhampton.gov.uk/cwc/wednesfield-high-street-improvements from March 18 to April 29.

The consultation follows extensive engagement with the public and organisations and the findings will help determine which design options are implemented.

Work on the site is expected to start later this year and will take around 18 months to complete.

It will be funded through the Government’s Levelling Up Towns Fund for Wolverhampton.

The options look at ways to increase the vibrancy of Wednesfield's High Street by considering potential environmental enhancements to the public realm, shop fronts and market to encourage increased footfall, linked trips and increased dwell time to support businesses.

Ninder Johal, chair of Wolverhampton’s City Investment Board, which has responsibility for the Wolverhampton Towns Fund, said: “As a board with key partners from across the political and business spectrum, we fought hard to secure funding to support improvement in district centres like Wednesfield and Bilston.

“This scheme will make a major difference to Wednesfield High Street and the town centre as a whole and it is important the public have the chance to express their views on the design options before final plans are put in place.”

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “These works will bring the vibrancy back to Wednesfield High Street and surrounding areas, make it a more welcoming place for all and will boost the local economy.

“It is important we maximise this funding to provide the best possible outcome for Wednesfield and make a tangible difference to its residents, businesses and visitors.

“I would urge people to look at the design options on the table and have their say ahead of us starting these important regeneration works later this year.”