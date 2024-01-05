High Street to stay illuminated all year round

The move to keep Wednesfield High Street illuminated has been funded from the council’s allocation of UK Shared Prosperity Fund money under its Vibrant High Streets theme.

Local authority leaders believe that keeping floodlighting around historic St Thomas’s Church and festoon lighting in the street’s trees will make the area more inviting, as well as helping people feel safer.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “The lighting on trees and at the church have had a wonderful impact on the high street. They help bring the area to life after dark making it look more welcoming and feel safer.

“This is a great example of how everyone working together can make a difference and help our high streets thrive.”

Ninder Johal, chair of the City Investment Board, added: “I would like to congratulate the Wednesfield Business Alliance and everyone else involved in bringing this project to fruition with the council and its partners.

“Their hard work and efforts are bringing smiles to faces which can only be a good thing for the high street. I now look forward to seeing what other improvements can be made in the future, utilising other sources of funding such as the Town Deal.”