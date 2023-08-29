Residential garage to be demolished under plans

The derelict garage site behind homes in Meredith Road in Long Knowle in Wednesfield. Photo: Google Street View

The off-street compound, consisting of 17 formerly private units, is located behind homes in Meredith Road on the Long Knowle estate in Wednesfield.

Originally put up by the council for use by local homeowners, the garages have been derelict for a number of years and were boarded up in 2021.

Other plans submitted to the council over the last week include a proposal for the dilapidated site of a former petrol station that has stood empty for almost 20 years is to be redeveloped.

Nottingham-based fuel retail firm Bushbury Ltd is looking to build a new petrol station, car wash and general store on land previously occupied by Newbridge services on Tettenhall Road.

The filling station closed in 2005 and the building fell into disrepair before finally being demolished in 2010.

Since then the derelict brownfield site has become overgrown and unkempt.

Wolverhampton Council planning bosses will make decisions on both plans in the near future.

Planning applications decided this week

Oak tree crown reduction, 109 Upper Villiers Street, Blakenhall (approved).

Retention of existing porch and changes to external windows and doors 158 Henwood Road, Tettenhall (approved).

Removal of two cherry trees, removal of ash crown, reduction of fir tree, removal of dead tree, prune back oak limbs and prune thin sycamore branch, Oakleigh Grove Lane, Tettenhall (approved).

Installation of an air source heat pump, 43 Jeremiah Road, Heath Town (approved).

Single-storey rear extension, 66 Jameson Street, Dunstall (prior approval not required).

Bus shelter signs with digital display, Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton (advertisement consent granted).

Installation of rootop solar panels, Sherwood Stainless Steel University Of Wolverhampton Science Park Mammoth Drive, Dunstall (prior approval not required).

Demolition of existing home and erection of two bungalows, 29 Hinckes Road, Tettenhall (approved).

Boundary treatment along towpath and southern boundary wall of Corn Hill depot, Corn Hill, Wolverhampton (listed building consent granted).

Single-storey rear extension, 58 Bhylls Crescent, Merry Hill (approved).

First floor rear extension, 8 Whitehouse Avenue, Merry Hill (approved).

Single-storey rear extension, 49 Yale Drive, Wednesfield (approved).

Single-storey side extension, 59 Green Drive, Aldersley (approved).

Rear dormer, 7 Linton Road, Penn (approved).

Flat roof single-storey rear extension, 34 Day Avenue, Wednesfield (approved).

Conversion of offices into training facility, AM Griffiths and Son, 3 Thomas Street, Wolverhampton (approved).

Outbuilding in rear garden, 160 Codsall Road, Palmers Cross (approved).

Application for a Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Single-storey side and single-storey rear extension, 5 Squirrel Walk, Penn (certified as lawful).

Two-storey front/side/rear, front porch and ground floor rear extension, 29 Hawkswell Drive, Willenhall (approved).

First floor rear extensions, 84 and 86 Dilloways Lane, Willenhall (approved).

Outbuilding for children’s play area and gym, 5 Mansard Close, Bradmore, Bilston (approved).

Ground floor side and rear extension, 6 Charlecote Rise, Willenhall (approved).

Single-storey rear extension, first floor side extension, front porch extension and garage conversion, 11 Regent Road, Penn (approved).

Erection of 2.4m high fence around solar farm perimeter, Bowman’s Harbour, Planetary Road, Heath Town (approved).

Single-storey ground floor extension to shop, conversion and extension of first floor to create one three-bedroom apartment, Asiana Clothing, 135 Dudley Road, Blakenhall (approved).

Residential development for one dwelling, land behind 2 to 30 Eccleshall Avenue, Oxley (no decision given).

Planning applications awaiting decisions