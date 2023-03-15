Scam prevention advice session being held in Wednesfield

Friends Against Scams are visiting Wednesfield

Friends Against Scams is a national organisation which is holding a drop in event on Friday between 10am and midday at Wednesfield Market.

A spokesman for Friends Against Scams said: "Scams affect millions of people across the UK.

"Our Public Protection Officers along with officers from Wednesfield Neighbourhood Police will be available to offer tips and advice on how to stay safe along with current scams, doorstep callers, postal, telephone and online scams including those too good to be true scams tempting us to part with our cash.