Scam prevention advice session being held in Wednesfield

Published:

Wednesfield residents are being given free advice how to guard against scams.

Friends Against Scams are visiting Wednesfield
Friends Against Scams is a national organisation which is holding a drop in event on Friday between 10am and midday at Wednesfield Market.

A spokesman for Friends Against Scams said: "Scams affect millions of people across the UK.

"Our Public Protection Officers along with officers from Wednesfield Neighbourhood Police will be available to offer tips and advice on how to stay safe along with current scams, doorstep callers, postal, telephone and online scams including those too good to be true scams tempting us to part with our cash.

"There will be free information packs to stay scam savvy and free information about crime prevention. We look forward to seeing you."

