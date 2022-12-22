Notification Settings

Wednesfield cafe offering free drinks, snacks and company on Christmas Day to those in need

By Sunil Midda

A coffee house will be opening its doors on Christmas Day, offering free drinks and snacks to those in need as well as a bit of company for anyone who wants it.

Owners of JC's Coffee house,Wolverhampton, Jordan and Coleen Powell

JC's Coffee House in Linthouse Lane, Wednesfield, will be open from 11am after their owners, Coleen Powell, 38, and Jordan Powell, 35, wanted to do their bit to be there for the community.

The couple do work in their community around the cafe, and along with their church.

After opening in April, Coleen, spoke about the reason they will be open on Christmas Day.

"We will be open for a few hours as we noticed that we have a lot of locals that are vulnerable, and we have a few that are elderly and a bit lonely, and so we want them to know that they have somewhere to go and have a warm drink and a snack, and have some company.

"The offer is out there for those that are in need, the elderly, our regulars or homeless people - they are welcome to come along.

"There has been great support since we made the announcement, people have made donations in money and foods like mince pies.

"We are a Christian couple and have always helped in our community, and we're just generally nice people that are very blessed.

"A lot of people will be lonely on Christmas day, but it is all about giving and helping out."

For information about the cafe, the business can be found on Facebook: facebook.com/people/JCs-Coffee-House

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

