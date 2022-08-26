'It's soul-destroying': Graves engulfed by trees at Wolverhampton churchyard

The Memory Lane graveyard in Wednesfield

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous to highlight the number of families being affected, has had family members buried at the Memory Lane graveyard in Wednesfield for nearly 40 years.

However, the headstones are "completely engulfed" by the trees and she claims "the grass is higher than the graves".

"It's soul-destroying. People are put to rest but their graves are disappearing," she said.

"People have family and loved ones there but they can't even visit them. It's not acceptable."

The woman made complaints and requests to Wolverhampton Council, but found that "no one wanted to take responsibility" and claims she was passed from "one councillor to the next".

She said: "Absolutely no one is prepared to take responsibility. I get different excuses back every time.

"No one's really reading anything and looking into it in great detail. I was told that if I felt so strongly about it, I should write to the Church of England, that it was the responsibility of them and of the families.

"But are we supposed to get tree-loppers in? They're just delegating. Where do we go from here? Nothing's ever going to change."

Wolverhampton Council responded to this statement and said that the graveyard is owned by the church, with only basic maintenance falling under the remit of the council.

A council spokesperson said: “The graveyard in Memory Lane is a what is called a ‘closed’ churchyard which means that the graveyard is owned by the church and basic maintenance is under council control.

“There is no statutory guidance on the appropriate standard to which a closed churchyard should be maintained; upkeep includes ensuring paths are clear, with trees, foliage, memorials, walls and fences kept maintained and safe.