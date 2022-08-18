Wednesfield fun day raises £700 for six more bleed control kits

The fire crews were popular at the fun day

The foundation, which was launched after Daniel was stabbed to death in 2017, is planning to install bleed control kits throughout Wolverhampton and Walsall.

The Ashmore Inn hosted the fun day which saw fire engines and crews attend along with the Bloodline Biker and Black Country Police.

Landlady Tina Cook installed a bleed control kit, which include bandages, a tourniquet and instructions, at the pub in June.

The fun day was organised by Daniel's sister Holy Baird and frient Kelly Addis.

Kelly said: "The idea of fundraiser was to get bleed kits in cabinets rolled out in local area.

"Wolverhampton, Willenhall, Walsall and Bloxwitch are way behind the rest of the country and communities in installing these kits."

She added: "I am delighted to say because of everyone's generosity at the fun day we can now install six more in chosen locations in Wolverhampton, Willenhall and Bloxwich.

"There were lots of kind donations came from many small businesses, people and local supermarkets, Morrissons and Tesco. And of course Tina at the Ashmore Inn.We raised £700 in one day which was fantastic.

"Hopefully Sunday's fun day will be the first of many fun days to come."

The importance of community bleed control kits was highlighted in February when a schoolboy was stabbed near St Peter's Collegiate Academy in Wolverhampton. The kit had only been installed five days beforehand but teachers quickly began lifesaving treatment."

The bleed control kits can also be used to treat other injuries including blunt force trauma and those sustained in car crashes.