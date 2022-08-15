Canal heritage and area celebrated as festival returns

James Clarke from Hands on Wednesfield poses as his team on the bridge celebrate the return of the festival

The Wednesfield Canal Festival saw hundreds of people from across the area come to the Wyrley and Essington Canal near the Bentley Bridge Leisure Park to enjoy a weekend of entertainment, shopping and food and drink.

Organised by Hands on Wednesfield and held in the car park of the Nickelodeon Pub, the festival featured a mix of live bands and musicians, as well as fun fair and range of activities for youngsters.

Store holders from Cats Protection League and other local groups were on hand to meet visitors, while narrowboats moored on the canalside were selling fudge, crafts and other items.

It was the first time the festival had been able to take place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and co-organiser James Clarke said it had grown from a pop-up trading market to a full blown festival and credited Wednesfield North Councillor Phil Bateman with helping it grow.

He said: "We started it in 2014 as a way of getting trading boats together and as the popularity grew, so did the festival and Phil was really instrumental in that, greeting touring parties when they arrived and helping grow this area into a destination.

"At our peak, we've had around 4,000 people over the weekend and we have real hopes for this weekend, particularly as the weather is so nice, because it was gale force winds in 2019 and torrential rain in 2018.

"It's absolutely fantastic to be back after three years and we've got a bigger event than ever before, with traders selling everything from jam to clothing and jewellery and we're just looking forward to everyone coming to enjoy themselves."

Narrowboats along the Bentley Bridge moorings were selling everything from jam to fudge to clothes

Councillor Bateman said the festival was a way of showcasing the history and heritage of the canal and spoke about the nature reserve it had become.

He said: "It's potentially the longest local linear nature reserve in the country, spanning 23 miles from Wolverhampton city centre to Brownhills and Chasewater and we're trying to preserve the bond and benefits of the canal.

"It's an oasis of calm as people were able to discover it during Covid lockdowns when they went on walks and discovered the canal, bringing a 125 per cent increase in people walking on it."

Mark Welsby, centre manager for Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, said hosting the event was a way of giving back to the community.

He said: "When Lonsec first purchased the property, it was quite rundown and a notorious crime hotspot, so we concentrated on making it a visitor attraction because we knew the canal was used quite heavily.