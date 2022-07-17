Fly tippers dump a mountain of rubble in Wolverhampton

Rubble in Wednesfield

Police were shocked to find the construction rubbish piled high in Strawberry Lane, Wednesfield.

The rubbish is so high it could have only been dumped by a lorry.

Wednesfield Police tweeted: "Disgraceful fly tipping on Strawberry Lane. If you any information please contact Wolverhampton City Council."

The problem of fly tipping has become so bad Wolverhampton Council has set up a 'shop a tipper' hotline.

Wednesfield residents took to social media to blast the fly tippers who dumped the rubbish.

Maxien, on Twitter, said: "Somebody must have seen that being dumped! It would have taken a little while to dump that!

"Somebody probably paid for that to be removed and will now get a huge fine because it got dumped here."

Another said: "This is disgusting."

A Wolverhampton Council spokesman said: "We encourage residents to report fly tippers to make them pay for their selfish criminal acts.

"'Shop a tipper’ encourages residents who spot fly tippers to report the offender to the council for a £100 reward following the payment of a Fixed Penalty Notice or a successful prosecution."

The spokesman added: "The city council wants to put a stop to fly tipping and we need your help to catch the culprits to keep your city cleaner, greener and better."

As well as being an eyesore fly tipping can cause problems to the environment.

The spokesman added: "As well as blighting our streets, it may cause harm to our water supplies and the environment. It is also a risk to humans, wildlife and farm animals and spoils our enjoyment of the environment. Offenders can receive a Fixed Penalty Notice of £400 if they are caught fly tipping.

"At a time when the council has to cut budgets by £40-£50 million potentially over the next five years, we need to reduce unnecessary expenditure and need your help to support our campaign to clamp down on illegal behaviour which costs tax payers over £300k each year."