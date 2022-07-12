Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fun day being held in Ashmore Park in aid of stricken Wednesfield boy

By Adam SmithWednesfieldPublished:

A fundraising day is being held this Saturday for a young Wednesfield boy who needs a sensory garden after losing the ability to walk and talk.

Rueben Jayce-Mills
Rueben Jayce-Mills

Reuben Jayce-Mills was a healthy until he contracted rare disease Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) which left him with a life expectancy of a few years and the gradual loss of mobility and speech.

His mother Danielle Corns wants to create a special garden in their home which Reuben can enjoy being close to nature and is wheelchair friendly.

The fun day for the plucky five-year-old is being held at Corpus Christi Social Club, Ashmore Park, on Saturday from 1pm.

Danielle said: "We have had such a great response over the fun day at Corpus Christi Social Club, we've got lots of brilliant raffle prizes and live entertainment for the day.

"We've got fair rides, trampolines, hot food, cold food, a desserts van and a DJ."

Danielle has set up a GoFundMe page called Roo's Garden which has already raised over £2,000 for the garden.

She said: "He used to walk, run, talk and now he is dependent on us. However, Reuben is an amazing little boy who uses his bright blue eyes to communicate to those around him.

"However, a wheelchair friendly and sensory accessible garden area would be wonderful for him and all funds raised will be put towards all the work being done and to get all the outdoor sensory equipment needed."

Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News