Fun day being held in Ashmore Park in aid of stricken Wednesfield boy

Rueben Jayce-Mills

Reuben Jayce-Mills was a healthy until he contracted rare disease Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) which left him with a life expectancy of a few years and the gradual loss of mobility and speech.

His mother Danielle Corns wants to create a special garden in their home which Reuben can enjoy being close to nature and is wheelchair friendly.

The fun day for the plucky five-year-old is being held at Corpus Christi Social Club, Ashmore Park, on Saturday from 1pm.

Danielle said: "We have had such a great response over the fun day at Corpus Christi Social Club, we've got lots of brilliant raffle prizes and live entertainment for the day.

"We've got fair rides, trampolines, hot food, cold food, a desserts van and a DJ."

Danielle has set up a GoFundMe page called Roo's Garden which has already raised over £2,000 for the garden.

She said: "He used to walk, run, talk and now he is dependent on us. However, Reuben is an amazing little boy who uses his bright blue eyes to communicate to those around him.