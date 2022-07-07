Notification Settings

Wednesfield chip shop goes up in flames after fryer catches fire

By James Vukmirovic

A popular Wednesfield town centre chip shop has gone up in flames.

Firefighters work to get the blaze at Ocean Breeze under control

Fire crews were called to reports of a fire at Ocean Breeze, on Wood End Road in Wednesfield, at around 10.43am on Thursday and worked to tackle the blaze, which is thought to have started in a fat fryer.

Billowing smoke was seen coming out of the shop as fire crews worked to get the fire under control and protect the upstairs residential flat.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze, which affected the counter area and ducting, under control, with the flat above unaffected and everyone in the property accounted for.

Crews were still at the scene hours later damping down and commencing salvage duties.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "The fire appears to have started in the chip fryer. It has affected the counter area and also spread to ducting.

"Everyone was accounted for. A residential flat above the chip shop has been searched, with no sign of fire spread."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.











